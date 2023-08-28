Watch CBS News
Local News

Black August Detroit Recognized in Highland Park

By Luke Laster

/ CBS Detroit

Black August Detroit Recognized in Highland Park
Black August Detroit Recognized in Highland Park 00:39

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - On Saturday, Black August Detroit was recognized in Highland Park.

Shawanna Vaughn of Silent Cry, the nonprofit that brought the gathering together, says Black August started in the 1970s and commemorates Black freedom fighters and prisoners.

"It's to talk about liberation, freedom and political agendas for the people," says Vaughn.

Vaughn was formally incarcerated and has used her experiences to organize events like this for educational purposes. She says bringing this to Detroit helps shed light on what she says are some major flaws in Michigan's justice system, like mass incarceration.

"Michigan has to talk about mass incarceration and the toll it takes on the taxpayer. Michigan has to have this conversation because nobody is better locked up," Vaughn says.

The gathering featured artists and live entertainment acts. Vaughn says she hopes people feel invigorated and educated to create similar events and that more people will learn and embrace Black August. 

Luke Laster
lukelaster-pick-aug92022-6316.jpg

Luke Laster joined the CBS News Detroit team in August of 2022, and for this Marine City native, it's a return home.

First published on August 28, 2023 / 9:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.