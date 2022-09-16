Bitty and Beau's Coffee to hold grand opening in Ann Arbor this weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - Bitty and Beau's Coffee, a business that offers jobs to people with disabilities, is holding a grand opening in Ann Arbor on Saturday.

Ben and Amy Wright opened their first Bitty and Beau's Coffee in North Carolina in 2016. It's named after their two kids who were born with Down syndrome.

"We saw that once they were going to graduate high school at some point in the future, there was really nothing for them to do," she said.

The coffee shop has since grown to 14 locations in more than a dozen states.

"The coffee shop creates that bridge where people with and without disabilities can experience each other in a very familiar environment," Wright said.

Sean Handler was born with a disability. She said the coffee shop is a place she can call home.

"I'm so used to people making comments about my voice saying… 'Are you okay?' But no one says that here. It's like nobody cares."

That's the goal for Wright. He wants to give people like Handler a place where they are treated like the special people they truly are.

"There's so many things people can do that they're just not given an opportunity to do," Wright said. "There's so many people in the world who need a place like Bitty and Beau's Coffee where they can feel valued, accepted and included."

The grand opening of Bitty Beau's Coffee in Ann Arbor is on from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.