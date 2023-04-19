Birmingham teen writes book about investing at an early age

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - You're never too young to start investing in your future.

Whether it's five, 10 or 20 bucks, 17-year-old Ian Weinberg says any money you can put away to save when you're young will help you later.

"It's better to start now then stress about it in the future," said Weinberg.

17-year-old Birmingham teen, Ian Weinberg. Alysia Burgio - CBS Detroit

Passionate about finance, Weinberg published his first book last month called "Invest Early to Grow Your Wealth."

"I chose to write it to get more people investing early because I found that people weren't investing at all and if they were investing, they're investing late," Weinberg stated.

Having collaborated with a financial expert on his book, Weinberg recommends a few tips to get you started:

"If you have a job or some source of income, maybe write down a certain percentage each month that you're going to decide to invest and open an account with your parents help. As you learn more about investing you can obviously pick stocks," said Weinberg.

"Invest Early to Grow Your Wealth," written by Birmingham teenager Ian Weinberg. Alysia Burgio - CBS Detroit

The Birmingham teen from Seaholm High School says all proceeds from the book go to YouthTank Detroit which is a nonprofit that helps students learn financial literacy and entrepreneurship. It's an organization Weinberg is actively involved with.

"If I could get some people, even just one person to start investing early, I feel like I did some good," said Weinberg.

As for what's next, Weinberg says he's considering writing another book and plans to continue working with YouthTank Detroit.

In the meantime, Weinberg hopes his book inspires others to start saving.

"It's never too late to start. You can always start investing and it's not that difficult once you learn," he stated.

If you're interested in learning more tips from Weinberg's book, you can purchase it through Amazon.