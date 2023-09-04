2 women killed in Labor Day mass shooting in Birmingham, Alabama

Two people are dead and three others are wounded following a shooting early Monday morning in Birmingham, Alabama, authorities said.

At least five people were hit in the shooting, which was reported at about 2:30 a.m. Monday, and two women later died at University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital, according to the Birmingham Police Department. Authorities did not provide the conditions of the three people who were injured.

Police also confirmed that shots were fired near UAB Hospital, but no one was injured. The UAB Police Department is investigating that incident.

Tehreem Khan, a media specialist at UAB, confirmed to CBS affiliate WIAT that UAB Hospital's emergency room was placed on lockdown after shots were fired outside the building. It is not known whether the lockdown has since been lifted.

No suspects have been identified or arrested yet.

The shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.