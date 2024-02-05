Residents in one Oakland County community uncertain of possible street project

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Some residents in Birmingham, Michigan, are opposing possible changes to their roads and even trees on them.

As part of Birmingham's annual capital improvement plan, Shirley Road and Arlington Street were selected by the city engineering department for water main and sewer improvements. Full reconstruction will take place, which will include the addition of sidewalks and the removal of 136 trees.

"I understand it's city property that means the city has to pay for it. We'll fundraise it. We'll do whatever we have to do again to save our trees and save our neighborhood. We just want to save the charm of our neighborhood," says Jenny Shebib, a decades-long resident of Shirley Road.

She says the wide roadways were perfect for her children growing up, riding bikes and waiting for the bus.

The city of Birmingham says narrowing the streets and adding sidewalks will not result in fewer trees. Although 136 will be removed, 38 will be relocated, and 200-250 new trees will be planted.

The city also says this project will improve pedestrian and vehicular safety, increase walkability, slow down traffic, help with aging infrastructure, and more.

"Anybody who drives the city streets and sees these narrow streets, they're a mess," says Shebib. "I'm really frustrated, and I think all of the residents at Shirley and Arlington are extremely frustrated," she added.

The project is being discussed Monday night at the city commission meeting. As of news time, the meeting is still going. A link to watch can be found here.