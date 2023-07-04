Watch CBS News
Birmingham police want help naming new therapy K9

By Sara Powers

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Birmingham Police Department welcomed a new therapy K9 to the team, and they want help naming her. 

This new team member is an 8-week-old female Bernese Mountain dog. 

Birmingham Police Department

She will help support community members who feel anxious and stressed and will be at City Hall for any residents that would like to visit her. 

The police department says they could use help picking out her name. 

Here are the terms and conditions of the naming challenge: 

  • This naming challenge is run by the City of Birmingham.
  • Participants may submit as many ideas as they like.
  • All names must be submitted through engage.bhamgov.org. Emailed names will not be accepted.
  • Names that are inappropriate or derogatory will be removed at the City's sole discretion. 

To submit a name, visit here. Name ideas must be submitted by Sunday, July 9. 

So far, there are 216 entries for name ideas. Some of the ideas include Hero, Maple, and different variations of names that combine the city's name with the breed, (Bernadette, Birmie, Bernice and Birnina). 

First published on July 4, 2023 / 2:23 PM

