Birmingham elementary school closed Monday due to voicemail bomb threat

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Metro Detroit elementary school is closed Monday after a bomb threat was made to the school via a voicemail message left over the weekend.

The threat was made to Pierce Elementary School in Birmingham at 5:50 p.m. on Sunday, March 17.

Police say the caller had said an incident would happen within 10 minutes, but staff didn't see the message that was left until Monday morning.

All Kids Club attendees, tutoring students and staff were evacuated Monday morning and moved to Greenfield Elementary School.

Classes at Pierce Elementary School were canceled for the day as officers responded to the school to investigate the threat.

The school was closed for the day out of an abundance of caution.

"We do not believe there is any credible threat at this time to any Birmingham public schools nor any danger to the public," according to a Facebook post from the Birmingham Police Department. "We will be increasing police presence at schools within our jurisdiction."

In addition, Embekka Roberson, superintendent of Birmingham Public Schools, sent out the following message to families:

"At Pierce Elementary, we received a bomb threat from a computer generated source that local law enforcement do not believe is credible. Out of an abundance of caution, we are working closely with the Birmingham Police Department to investigate the matter and will be closing school today at Pierce.

All students currently at Pierce for Kids Club or tutoring will be moved to Greenfield Elementary. We will keep this community informed as soon as more information becomes accessible."