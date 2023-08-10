Birmingham booming with new businesses

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Birmingham is bustling more than ever, with new businesses opening their doors every year.

Throughout the city, there are more than 600 businesses, with 25 of those newly opened in the last year and a half.

"It really is the premier dining and shopping district in Michigan. You really feel like you're in your own little urban downtown," said Cristina Sheppard-Decius, Birmingham Shopping District Executive Director.

It's a city rich in art, culture and a variety of thriving brick-and-mortar businesses.

"Why businesses come here is because there is already great success here. There are people here on the street every single day. It is bustling," Sheppard-Decius stated.

Every year, Sheppard-Decius says Birmingham attracts nearly seven million visitors. It's a densely populated community that Sheppard-Decius and Cindy Ciura say draws in retailers.

"Retailers like to go where other retailers are going. And quite honestly, everybody wants to be in Birmingham," said Ciura, Principal of CC Consulting.

Via Manzoni, a lavish boutique new to the area and the first of its kind in the U.S., is one of those retailers.

"We would like to offer a very special unique shopping experience," said owner Giulia Zhou.

With more than 40 different designer brands in fashion, furniture and home appliances, this boutique is bringing the luxury of Italy to downtown Birmingham.

"We want you to experience that you're shopping in Italy," Zhou said.

Down the street is CB2, an extension of Crate and Barrel that opened its doors in February.

"Every single product in our store has a designer backing it up," said Store Manager Heidi Tippery.

With its urban yet modern twist, Tippery says Birmingham is the perfect place with core customers who showcase its brand.

"I think that the product range that we carry is very unique, and no one has it," Tippery said.

It's a booming city with endless experiences.

"There's so many things that create a dynamic city, and I think, fortunately, Birmingham has all of those requirements," Ciura said.

"Come take a walk with us and see and explore. It's beautiful," added Sheppard-Decius.