"Thank you, Detroit": Buffalo Bills donate $20K to Lions foundation after home game moved to Ford Field

(CBS DETROIT) - After severe weather in western New York moved the Buffalo Bills vs Cleveland Browns game to Detroit, the Bills posted a thank you letter to the Lions.

In a letter on its website Tuesday, the Bills announced it was donating $20,000 to the Lions foundation. They also sent Tim Hortons coffee and donuts to the Lions facility and Ford Field. The team called on the Bills Mafia to follow their lead and donate.

In response, the Lions tweeted, "Thanks for sending over the breakfast this morning. See you soon!"

"In the span of a few hours, Detroit opened its doors and came together quickly to ensure the Bills could host their 'home' game on Sunday after parts of Western New York faced snow accumulations of more than 80 inches," the letter reads.

"Thank you so much to the Lions organization for doing whatever needed to be done to make our Week 11 game possible," the team added.

The Bills were scheduled to host its game on Sunday, Nov. 20, but forecasters predicted several feet of lake-effect snow in Orchard Park, New York. The NFL announced the sudden move on Thursday.

Fans from both teams showed up in the Motor City, resulting in a sold-out game.

The Bills finished the game off with a 31-23 win.

"We can't thank the Lions organization enough for their efforts this past weekend," said Ron Raccuia, Buffalo's executive vice president and chief operating officer. "It was no small feat to pull that game off, and each and every Lions staff member was first class throughout."

The Bills are due back in Detroit on Thanksgiving to play against the Lions.