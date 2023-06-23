Bill introduced that would ban the sales of dogs, cats and rabbits from Michigan pet stores

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A new bill has been introduced to phase out the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in Michigan pet stores.

"I am just very aware of a lot of the pet overpopulation issues that we're facing in Michigan and nationwide," said State Rep. Penelope Tsernoglou (D-East Lansing), the bill's sponsor.

Tsernoglou said she introduced the bill to protect animals from inhumane breeding conditions and to protect consumers from buying sick animals.

"We've seen situations where pets are sold that are unwell and unhealthy, and a lot of times just have to be returned. Or have thousands of dollars of vet costs associated with them," she said.

Tsernoglou said her bill would gradually phase out the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits from pet stores over a few years and drive the pet market towards more humane sources.

"We will see an increase in adoptions from shelters and rescues as well as from our local breeders," she said.

If passed, Michigan would join six other states with the same ban: Illinois, New York, Maryland, Maine, Washington and California.

In Michigan, there are eight communities with the policy in place at the local level: Ann Arbor, Eastpointe, Fraser, New Baltimore, Royal Oak, Harbor Springs, St. Clair Shores and Woodhaven.