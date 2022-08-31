Bicyclist, Good Samaritan killed in separate crashes in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two people are dead following separate crashes in St. Clair County late Tuesday night.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, a Marysville man called police around 10:30 p.m. to alert them he had just hit a bicyclist with his vehicle. A nearby neighbor then came out of her home to check on the injured bicyclist and that's when that woman was struck by a different vehicle.

Both victims, a 56 year-old Fort Gratiot man and a 40 year-old woman from Port Huron Township, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the bicyclist, a 30 year-old man from Marysville, stayed on the scene and cooperated with police. The driver of the vehicle that struck the woman, fled the scene and is still being sought.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to contact the detective bureau at 810-987-1711.