Berkley police warn of stranger danger incident after suspect grabs girl's backpack

BERKLEY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Berkley Department of Public Safety is warning residents of a stranger danger incident after a suspect grabbed a girl's backpack while she was walking home from school Wednesday.

The Berkley Department of Public Safety shared this photo of a white van as a reference. It is not the actual van connected to this incident. Berkley Department of Public Safety

The incident happened at about 5 p.m. on March 22, near Sunnyknoll and Kipping avenues.

Police say a student reported she was walking home from school when an individual approached her and grabbed her backpack.

She told officers that she was scared and kicked the individual.

The suspect entered a white work van with a ladder and PVC pipe on top. The van had some rust but no other markings.

The van was last seen traveling south on Kipling Ave. from Sunnyknoll Ave.

Police describe the suspect as a white man, about 6 feet, 5 inches tall, with a medium build. The victim told police the suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood drawn around his face, a black beanie hat, a black COVID-19 mask, a black North Face jacket, blue jeans with rips near the thighs and tan work boots.

Anyone with cameras in the area that may have caught video footage of the incident/suspect, or anyone who was a witness should contact Berkley Public Safety at 248-658-3380.