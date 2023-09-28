Metro Detroit nonprofit provides life skills for young adults with disabilities

BERKLEY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An organization in Metro Detroit is giving life tools to young adults with special needs.

"I love it. Honestly, I feel like I was called to do the work here," said Allison Greene, Founder of Our Neighborhood Academy.

Greene is a former teacher with a new purpose: to help guide those with disabilities on a journey to succeed.

Pictured is Allison Greene (far right) with a few of her students at Our Neighborhood Academy. Alysia Burgio - CBS Detroit

"We work with young adults with disabilities such as autism, down syndrome, intellectual and developmental disabilities," Greene stated.

Two years ago, Greene started Our Neighborhood Academy, a nonprofit in Berkley that teaches essential life skills like job preparation, entrepreneurship, and even personal and career management.

"We created this nonprofit because a lot of our young adults end up sitting at home playing video games, watching TV and they miss the communication and connection with peers," said Greene.

Greene offers multiple programs to empower her students with that next step in life.

She also uses a storefront inside the organization in Berkley as a tool for students to build independence, confidence and learn the ability to tackle a task from start to finish.

The storefront located inside Our Neighborhood Academy in Berkley. Alysia Burgio - CBS Detroit

"They hang items, tag items, sell items and really interact with community members that come into the store to shop," Greene stated.

Our Neighborhood Academy recently kicked off its fall program, which runs through Dec. 14.

For Greene, it's seeing her students accomplish what they put their minds to that gives her purpose.

Additionally, she hopes to help even more people with disabilities live their best, most fulfilling lives.

"I really want people to take away the idea of students and young adults who graduate a program really have a lot to offer the community and we are a safe space that welcomes them in here and we're able to help them continue learning," said Greene.

Greene says she's always looking for volunteers to help out at Our Neighborhood Academy and welcomes new students to sign up at the nonprofit.

The organization is located on the corner of 12 Mile Road and Coolidge in Berkley.