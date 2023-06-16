Benny Napoleon Golf Classic kicks off at Fox Hills

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - On Friday, hundreds of golfers hit the links at Fox Hills Golf Club to remember the late Benny Napoleon, former Wayne County Sheriff and Detroit mayoral candidate, and to raise money for the Youth and Senior Education Fund.

Napoleon passed away in 2020, and this event has been named in his honor since.

Napoleon was a politician, law enforcement officer and an attorney. However, he isn't remembered just for his work but for how he impacted those he worked with and knew.

Current Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington said Napoleon was warm, caring and genuine and added he and the community look forward to this event every year.

"We make sure we can get all those things done through this outing, so it is huge that we have this many golfers out," said Washington. "Five hundred-plus golfers; two sets, one in the morning and one in the afternoon, so it's just a wonderful day."

Throughout Friday at Fox Hills Golf Club, funds are being raised for the Youth and Senior Education Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to assisting area youth and seniors by providing them with a range of educational and safety tools that enhance their quality of life.

The goal of this year's outing is to raise more than $100,000.

Hilton Napoleon, Benny Napoleon's brother, was also in attendance Friday.

He told CBS News Detroit this event means the world to Benny, and his brother would always mark this day on his calendar so he wouldn't forget it.

"This was really the highlight of my brother's year," said Hilton Napoleon. "Really, it was like his Christmas in the middle of the summer."

The Youth and Senior Education Fund has been around since 1990 and has raised more than $500,000.