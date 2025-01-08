Bitter cold air and snow headed for Southeast Michigan this week

Tracking some of the coldest air of the season. NEXT Weather Forecast 1/8/2024

(CBS DETROIT) — Arctic air is set to move into Southeast Michigan through the end of the week.

Overnight lows will dip into the single digits Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and feels-like temperatures will be at or below zero by Thursday morning as wind kicks up out of the North Northwest.

There were a couple of nights back in December when temperatures dropped this low, but this time the cold air is sticking around longer.

Highs will only be in the mid-20s on Thursday and Friday.

The next system brings snow showers for Friday afternoon into Friday night. Accumulations between one and two inches can be expected by Friday night.

Temperatures will gradually climb to 30 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

A few flurries will fall through the weekend and next week.