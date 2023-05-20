Beloved Mackinac Bridge toll worker calls it quits after nearly 30 years

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One of the most recognizable figures at the Mackinac Bridge, beside the bridge itself, is retiring Saturday.

For nearly 30 years, Pat Rickley has interacted with customers once they reach the toll booth.

"Generally, they're just happy there's a positive person in their face," he said. "I get to meet so many different people, see so many different personalities. It's been a good time."

Rickley tells CBS News Detroit he holds the record for most vehicles processed in an hour, which is 489.

Rickley grew up in a family of eight up the road from St. Ignace on Chain Lake. As kids, he and his siblings would jump on trains as they passed by for a ride into town.

After graduating from St. Ignace LaSalle High School, he joined the Army serving four years of active duty and four in the reserves.

When Rickley returned home to St. Ignace, he worked a variety of construction jobs, paving roads, roofing houses, working on pipelines, and fishing commercially before becoming a toll collector. He also served on the board of directors for the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians for four years.

When he started at the bridge, he considered himself an introvert. He says the job helped him better his communication skills.

"The outpouring of love and everything I've received over the last week, once people found out is just phenomenal. I can't believe the amount of love, I've been receiving from people and well wishes. Those people gave me the feeling to give back....you know, you get what you give," Rickley said.

One time he spotted a regular customer who was obviously hurting. Rickley inquired, and the man told him his spouse had passed. He reached out and took his hand and talked to him until he was ready to proceed, Rickley says. For him, that's the best part, interacting with people.

"I look into everybody's eyes," he said. "I get just as much energy as I give them."

Rickley says although he is retiring, if he gets bored he may pick up a part-time job.