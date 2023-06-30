Watch CBS News
Belleville football ranked 25th in MaxPreps preseason Top 25

Belleville junior quarterback Bry Mariusz Nowak/MaxPreps.com

(CBS DETROIT) - Two-time defending MHSAA Division 1 state champion Belleville is ranked No. 25 in the 2023 MaxPreps preseason Top 25. 

The Tigers are the lone Michigan team to crack the rankings. Perennial national power Mater Dei (Calif.) tops the list. 

Led by junior quarterback Bryce Underwood, Belleville has gone 27-1 over the last two seasons and is 60-6 in five years. 

Belleville kicks off its first season under coach Calvin Norman on Friday, Aug. 25, against River Rogue in the Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic at Wayne State University. 

First published on June 30, 2023 / 3:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

