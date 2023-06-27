Belle Isle spectators watch Ford Fireworks despite rain

(CBS DETROIT) - It wasn't ideal weather for the 2023 Ford Fireworks on Monday night, but that didn't stop the truly dedicated from watching the show from Belle Isle.

Many spectators arrived early to beat the crowds and waited through on-and-off rain showers.

11-year-old Kamarii Conyers said she hasn't seen the fireworks since before the pandemic. She said the weather adds to the experience.

"When it rains, I feel like the fireworks will look more beautiful in the sky," said Conyers.

For Nita Browning, this was the first time she has taken her daughter to see the fireworks.

"Nothing was keeping us from down here today," Browning said.

The event was filled with kids running and playing in the stretches of sunshine and families keeping their traditions alive. When the rain came, they were prepared.

"Listen, I got my car. I have two umbrellas; we have blankets, chairs, snacks. We are fine," said Chay Hall. "This is Michigan; we know rain is coming at some point."