Belle Isle sees high attendance for Memorial Day

(CBS DETROIT) - Much of Metro Detroit spent their Memorial Day outside getting sunshine and fun times at Belle Isle.

"We knew we had no plans but we still knew we were coming to belle isle just to enjoy this day," said Etonia Barnes.

Barnes and her husband nestled under a tree and grilled ribs. They say it is the perfect way to spend the day. Seemingly, the Barnes weren't the only ones with that idea.

With the break in temperatures, water sports proved to be a big hit for attendees. From jet skis to kayaks, many were taking in all the festivities the Motor City has to offer.

"We road by Movement Festival and listened to Movement on the boats. There were other boats there. It was a great experience," said Brent Charles.

As the warmth finally begins to settle, families could be seen enjoying all the nature the park has to offer.

But many say with military members in their family, they know the purpose of the day is to remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

"My uncles are veterans you know what I'm saying. I see them every holiday. My uncles are over here to be exact," one attendee told CBS News Detroit.