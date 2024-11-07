Belle Isle Conservancy discussing proposal to renovate historic boathouse in meeting

(CBS DETROIT) - Plans to renovate the historic boathouse on Belle Isle are underway.

After more than a year of reviewing developers' proposals, the Belle Isle Conservancy will present one of them in a meeting on Thursday.

CBS News Detroit will livestream the meeting beginning at 7 p.m. You can watch the meeting in the video player above.

The 100-plus-year-old building sits at the entrance of the island and has not been fully operational in many years.

Meagan Elliott, president and CEO of the conservancy, says the proposal was carefully selected and will require preserving the integrity of the boathouse. The plan is for it to be a great community amenity.

"The proposal suggests it could be somewhere in the $35 million to $45 million range," Elliot said. "A big part of the proposal is creating a space for their special occasions for their fine dining and a more fast-casual space where you can pick up some food and spend the rest of your day on Belle Isle."

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced earlier this year that it was accepting proposals to rehabilitate the 122-year-old boathouse. In August 2022, the boathouse was deemed "structurally unsound," according to the DNR. Issues include a collapsed floor, caved-in roof, peeling exterior stucco, and deteriorated steel and concrete structural members.

After two assessments were completed in 2019 and 2022, consultants estimated a $43.9 million price tag to restore the building. The DNR also considered the option of removing the structure for $2 million, which was approved by the Michigan Legislature.