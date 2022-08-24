Belle Isle Aquarium adds octopus, needs help naming him

(CBS DETROIT) - The Belle Isle Aquarium welcomes a new member to their team -- one with eight legs.

An unnamed octopus makes his debut to the public and is waiting to figure out what he'll be called. The Belle Isle Conservancy says it is accepting suggestions for names that they plan to narrow down to a public poll.

Aquarium curator Paul Shuert says the 1-year-old octopus came to Belle Isle from Vancouver. Shuert says among the most popular name recommendations is Stanley thanks to the Detroit Red Wings and its history with octopuses finding their way onto the ice.

Shuert says this octopus has been with the aquarium a couple of months now, but he's happy he could finally make his public debut.

He says octopuses generally live three to five years, so they have plenty of time to build a relationship with him and teach him other tricks.

Shuert adds that he's already seen progress in the short few weeks that they've been together.