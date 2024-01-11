Watch CBS News
Bedford Township man arrested for disseminating harmful material, deputies say

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 31-year-old man was arrested following a VIPER Operation in Bedford Township on Jan. 11, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said. 

VIPER Task Force Detectives worked with detectives from the Perrysburg Ohio Police Department and executed an arrest warrant in the 500 block of E. Erie Road in Bedford Township. 

During the operation, the Bedford Township man was arrested, deputies said. 

The Perrysburg Police Department said it had a warrant for the man's arrest for disseminating harmful material. He was taken to the Monroe County Jail where he currently is being held, deputies said. 

First published on January 11, 2024 / 7:11 PM EST

