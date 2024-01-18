More than 580,000 beds sold at Walmart, Wayfair and Overstock recalled because they can break or collapse

More than 580,000 beds sold at retailers including Walmart and Wayfair are under recall because they can break, sag or collapse while in use, posing the risk of falls and injuries.

The bed's manufacturer, Home Design, has received 128 reports of the beds sagging, breaking or collapsing, resulting in 36 injuries, according to a January 18 recall notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recall covers about 527,000 beds sold in the U.S. and roughly 56,000 units sold in Canada.

The recall encompasses several different models and sizes of upholstered low-profile standard and platform beds from Silver Lake, Indiana-based Home Design. Both Home Design and the CPSC are urging consumers with the recalled beds to stop using them immediately, as well as to contact the company for free replacement slats and side rails.

One of the models recalled because of the risk that the bed could collapse or sag during use. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Consumers can determine if their bed is being recalled by checking the list of affected models and corresponding part number, which can be found on both the CPSC's Thursday recall notice and on Home Design's website.

The recall involves:

All Home Design Part number 80002 Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Beds, a gray, warm gray, or blue bed frame with standard supports requiring a box spring, available in twin, full, queen and king size.

Part number 80032 Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Beds, a gray or beige bed frame with standard supports requiring a box spring, available in twin, full, queen and king size.

Part number 80055 Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Beds, a silver gray, gray, or black bed frame with standard supports requiring a box spring, available in king size.

Part number 80071 Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Platform Beds, a gray, beige, or black bed frame with platform supports which does not require a box spring, available in twin, full, queen or king.

Part number 80053 Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Platform Beds, a warm gray bed frame with platform supports which does not require a box spring. Part number 80053 does not have a center support leg halfway along the side rail.

To receive the free repair kit, consumers will need to email Home Design photos of the bed or proof of purchase as well as the headboard's "law label."

The recalled beds, which were manufactured in Malaysia, were sold at Wayfair, Walmart.com and Overstock.com between July 2018 and November 2023. Prices ranged from $100 to $300.

—With reporting by the Associated Press.