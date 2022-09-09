Beaumont Spectrum lays off 400 employees

(CBS DETROIT) - The Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health system (BHSH) says it is cutting 400 jobs, months after merging.

In a statement on Friday, BHSH System says the decision was "difficult" and affects management and employees who do not work with patients. The health system has 64,000 team members.

"Our health system, like others around the nation, is facing significant financial pressures from historic inflation, rising pharmaceutical and labor costs, COVID 19, expiration of CARES Act funding and reimbursement not proportional with expenses," read the statement.

"Joining together as one health system places us in a stronger position to face these challenges, while ensuring quality care for our communities for generations to come," the statement reads.

Beaumont and Spectrum announced at the beginning of the year that they were merging, which officially launched on Feb. 4.

In Friday's statement, BHSH mentioned that it recruited "around 10,000 people, predominately into open roles directly serving our patients and health plan members."

"We are grateful for the contributions and years of dedicated service provided by our impacted team members and are working to help them find employment within our health system and elsewhere. We remain deeply committed to caring for our team members and our community," read the statement.