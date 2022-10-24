Active barricaded situation underway in Detroit's west side, suspect asking for police shootout

(CBS DETROIT) - A suspect asking police to shoot him during a barricaded situation Monday morning in Detroit's west side.

At 8:20 a.m., Detroit Police Chief James E. White said the scene in the 19300 block of Schaefer was still an active barricaded situation with the suspect inside the home.

HAPPENING NOW: Detroit Police is investigating a barricaded gunman in the 19300 block of Schaefer.



Residents are asked to remain indoors. Travelers should avoid the area.#OneDetroit pic.twitter.com/JpJZmNRlHy — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) October 24, 2022

Police on the scene said the suspect indicated he did not want to return to prison and wants the police to kill him in a shootout. White said when negotiators contacted the suspect they could hear him racking weapons inside the home.

Captain Dicicco provides preliminary information on barricaded gunman in the 19300 block of Schaefer. SRT and Negotiators are on scene. Resident are asked to shelter in place. Travelers should avoid the area. Posted by Detroit Police Department on Sunday, October 23, 2022

The 58-year-old suspect was recently released from prison for multiple charges including violent crimes.

The barricaded situation comes after the suspect allegedly assaulted and beat his 53-year-old girlfriend. White said the incident happened after she "was entertaining someone that he didn't approve of."

Police said they are hoping for a peaceful end to the barricade.

"We want to get him the help he needs and we need to hold him accountable for what he's done," said White.

This remains a volatile situation, police are asking residents to stay away from the area.

CBS News will update this story as more information becomes available.