Barricaded gunman charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm in Van Buren Township

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Van Buren Township man has been charged after firing unlawful gunshots and then barricading himself inside his home for hours.

Van Buren Township police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 770 block of Sumpter Road on reports of shots fired in the area.

Upon their arrival, officers heard gunshots coming from inside the residence. A barricade was then set up around the home and the Western Wayne County Special Operations Team (SOT) was called to assist.

After a four-hour standoff, officers entered the home and placed the defendant, Carl Londa Phelps lll, 55, in custody.

Phelps allegedly fired gunshots across Sumpter Road in Van Buren Township, before barricading himself inside his home.

He has been charged with one count of discharge of a firearm in or at a building, one count of resisting and obstructing a police officer, and two counts of felony firearm.

