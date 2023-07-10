Barricaded gunman arrested after shooting at Detroit police car

(CBS DETROIT) - A barricaded gunman has surrendered after firing at a Detroit police car early Monday.

The incident happened in the 8800 block of Homer St. on the city's southwest side.

Happening Now: Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes provides an update on a barricaded gunman in the 8800 block of Homer St., on the city’s southwest side. Update: the barricaded gunman has surrendered and everyone is safe. Posted by Detroit Police Department on Monday, July 10, 2023

Police say just after 1 a.m. Monday morning, they received a call about an individual who appeared to be in crisis, and shots were fired inside the location.

When officers arrived, the man took a shot at them, and the bullet went through the windshield.

The officers who were not injured retreated and contacted the department's Special Response team.

Police say the Crisis Negotiation Team, Crisis Intervention Team and other law enforcement authorities arrived and began negotiations.

In addition, police were notified a family member of the barricaded gunman was injured from the shots fired inside the location. With the help of the Detroit Fire Department, they were able to get the victim, along with other family members, out of a second-story window. They discovered the injury they thought was related to gunfire was just a scrap.

According to police, at about 3:30 a.m., the barricaded gunman surrendered and was taken into custody, and they are getting him the help he needs.