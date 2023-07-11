Barbie-themed beach party happening in Detroit this week

(CBS DETROIT) - Barbie is headed to downtown Detroit this week.

On Thursday, July 13, Campus Martius Park will be transformed into Barbie Land, ahead of the Barbie movie that is set to hit theaters on July 21.

The event will be held at The Beach from 4 to 9 p.m. Guests are encouraged to wear their pink attire and will have the chance to take photos in a life-size Barbie box, sip on Barbie-themed cocktails from Brisabar and eat cotton candy from Spun Sugar Detroit.

In addition, DJ Thornstryker and Mami Wata will provide live music during the event.

The event is free to attend.

While the Barbie-themed event only happens this week, Campus Martius hosts its Beach Parties every Thursday. Here is a list of the featured performers at upcoming parties: