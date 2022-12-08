Bank of America, Salvation Army team up to feed families for the holiday

(CBS Detroit) - The Salvation Army is teaming up with Bank of America to help feed thousands of families this holiday season.

Dozens of volunteers put their hands to work Wednesday for the Bountiful Boxes program.

Families will be able to select from diverse meal options including southern, traditional, Latin and Middle Eastern.

This marks the 10th anniversary of the Bountiful Boxes initiative.

Organizers say they recognize the struggle of food insecurity in Metro-Detroit and providing food boxes is just one way to invest in the community.

"A loss of a job somehow happens and then the next thing you know we have folks who are in desperate need," said Bank of America Senior Vice President Teresa Debastiani.

"The Salvation Army, you know so much more than just the Red Kettle that everyone sees this time of year. That Red Kettle helps to represent and pay for last year alone 2.1 million meals provided, 405,000 nights of shelter, 88,000 Christmas toys."

Boxes will be distributed starting next week.