Bangladeshi community outraged after mural defaced in Hamtramck

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - "It is broken," said Dr. Mohammed Alam, the president of the BangaBandhu Parishad USA.

Alam said vandals targeted a mural that is used to commemorate BangaBandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founder of the country of Bangladesh.

Rahman is a national hero and first president of Bangladesh. A mural with his image stands in a fenced in lot on the corner of Conant and Calley in Hamtramck.

"The entire face you see is a layer of cement," Dr. Alam said.

On Friday, vandals covered the face on the mural with cement and paint. Alam said this is the second time in the past few months that signs important to the community were defaced.

At Janes Park, a sign that reads "Welcome to Banglatown" was vandalized.

The recent incidents are causing many in the Bangladeshi community to fear their are being targeted.

"This is heinous hate crime. This is not random," Alam said.

"People are upset, people are worried, people are paranoid, people are not really understand what's happening and why."

Alam said he has been in touch with the Attorney General's office because he believes this is a hate crime to intimidate his community.