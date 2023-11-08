Ballot proposals on marijuana dispensaries fail in 5 Metro Detroit cities

(CBS DETROIT) - Five cities in Metro Detroit on Tuesday voted "no" to ballot proposals related to approving the operation of marijuana dispensaries.

Grosse Pointe Park Mayor Michele Hodges said residents in her town made the right decision.

"Very grateful for our community here that they sent a strong message that those are not welcome here," Hodges said.

In all, there were five cities with similar measures on the ballot in the elections on Tuesday. Voters in Birmingham, Grosse Pointe Park, Keego Harbor, Rochester and Yale overwhelmingly rejected having dispensaries within city limits.

"It is something that we decided. No, we don't need that shiny object. We are committed to the long term. And we are going to grow our tax base, not diminish it over time with a use like that," said Hodges.

Despite the state offering financial incentives for cities that allow marijuana dispensaries, these five cities still rejected the ballot proposals.

"I think our community understands that prosperity is our goal, vibrancy as our goal, and there are certain uses that contribute to that and certain uses that don't. We are in pursuit of those that do, and we're not after shiny objects. Those short-term benefits and dollars that could come to the community are not truly dollars that are going to be invested and are going to advance that goal," Hodges said.