Baker College to freeze undergraduate tuition, offer free housing

(CBS DETROIT) - As several schools are increasing tuition, including the University of Michigan and Michigan State University, Baker College has announced it will freeze tuition for undergraduate programs, reduce tuition for graduate programs and offer free housing opportunities for some students.

The college's board of directors approved a tuition freeze for all programs during the 2023-2024 school year.

"For so many, the desire to attend college is overshadowed by the inability to do so affordably," said Denise Bannan, Ph.D., chair of Baker College Board of Directors. "At Baker, we want to do what we can to ensure those that want a degree can find a tenable path to earning one."

In addition, Baker College will also offer free housing to students during the fall and spring semesters.

Full-time students under 25 could be eligible for free housing. The college also says students who qualify for this free tuition will receive 50% off housing costs in their second year. For more information, visit here.

"For Baker College to remain true to its mission, we are committed to putting our students first and to providing unique and impactful programs and services that allow more students to access a quality post-secondary education," said Jacqui Spicer, EdD, Baker College president. "We don't want cost to be why students defer their educational dreams. We've expanded this mission further by offering students free housing on Owosso, Cadillac, and Port Huron campuses, to help even more students in need."

Anyone looking for more information on the tuition freeze and reductions and how to receive free housing should contact Amanda Gebhardt-Keeton, Director of Admissions, by emailing agebha06@baker.edu or calling 810-510-4915.