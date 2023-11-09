Mom delivers baby girl in Michigan hospital's parking garage

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An impatient baby girl was born in the parking lot of a Michigan hospital in October with the help of highly skilled caregivers in the emergency department.

The baby was born in the family's Suburban in the parking garage at E.W. Sparrow Hospital on Monday, Oct. 30, according to the hospital.

"Our team got word that there was a someone delivering in the parking lot and raced outside," said Katheryn Moody, M.D. "We worked together and helped deliver a healthy baby girl while the first snow of fall was falling. Mom and baby did great and we are honored to be a part of their story."

Dr. Moody was joined by Resident Nathaniel Gerdes, D.O., registered nurse Jessica Carpenter and Sparrow EMT Amanda Wonsey.

After the baby girl was delivered, Desiree Albano, D.O., an OB-GYN resident, assisted them.

The girl spent the next several days at the hospital's Regional Intensive Care Unit before she went home. In addition, her mom was also treated at the hospital but has gone home and is doing well, according to the hospital.