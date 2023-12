(CBS DETROIT) - Babies' first Christmas!

The Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) at DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital and Children's Hospital of Michigan shared photos of babies in their festive outfits.

DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital, Children's Hospital of Michigan, T. Rosa Studios

"To help bring smiles and joy to their families and our community," a spokesperson said.