Avian influenza detected in Lapeer County poultry flock

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is telling domestic bird owners to take caution as we head into colder months. Highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI has been identified and detected in a backyard poultry flock in Lapeer County.

HPAI is a highly contagious virus that can spread from flock to flock by the means of other infected poultry, equipment, and clothing. The particular flock in Lapeer County contained approximately 100 birds and that area is currently quarantined.

State Veterinarian Nora Wineland says one of the best efforts you can make in trying to avoid infecting your birds keeping them indoors and also watching where you step.

"Recognize that if you're out walking around, you may be walking where wild birds have defecated and left the virus behind. So changing your shoes when you go in to take care of your birds is a good thing. As well as keeping their feed safe from wild bird access and and giving them water that does not have wild bird access either," says Wineland.

If you have a suspicion that avian influenza may be suspected in your birds, you are urged to contact MDARD immediately at (800) 292-3939 during the daytime or after- hours at 517-373-0440.