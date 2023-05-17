2023 Automate Show returns to Detroit next week

(CBS DETROIT) - More than 700 exhibitors from 90 countries will be in Detroit next week as the Automate Show returns to the city.

The event, which will be held May 22-25 at Huntington Place, is the nation's largest showcase of automation and robotics, featuring some of the industry's top experts.

Jeff Burnstein, president of the Association for Advancing Automation, sat down with CBS News Detroit Tuesday to discuss the upcoming event.

For more information, visit automateshow.com.

Watch the full interview with Burnstein in the video above.