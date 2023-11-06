Auto supplier opening location at site of former Eastland Mall in Harper Woods

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The site of the old Eastland Mall is getting a new tenant, which could result in several hundred jobs.

Thai Summit Corporation is expanding its footprint in Michigan by opening a second location in Harper Woods.

Eastland Mall fell into foreclosure in 2016 and is now the site of the Eastland Commerce Center - a $94 million development composed of three buildings.

One of the buildings will be occupied by Thai Summit, which already has an operation in Howell.

The company signed a seven-year lease, and residents hope the extra jobs will boost the local economy.

"I hope it's going to be a good thing. I hope it's going to increase property value. I hope it's going to help with the tax base. The only thing I'm going to say right now is that I am hopeful," said Veronica Salcicioli, a longtime Harper Woods resident.

Because the business is an automotive supplier, some residents CBS News Detroit spoke with off-camera were worried about potential traffic from big trucks into the neighborhood.

However, the city council addressed this issue by designating an access point along 8 Mile Rd. so that semis will avoid driving down Beaconsfield - the street leading to residential neighborhoods.

Salcicioli said she is hopeful Thai Summit finds success in Harper Woods.

"I've lived here for a long time, you know when Eastland was across the street, it was, it's very different from what it's going to be now, but I guess that's change," Salcicioli said.

It is not known how many jobs will be created, but manufacturing operations are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024.