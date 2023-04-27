Tier 1 auto supplier expansion in Sterling Heights to create 120 jobs

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An auto supplier is expanding in Sterling Heights and is expected to create 120 good-paying jobs.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced that Tier 1 auto supplier AGS Automotive Systems is expanding. Officials anticipate the project will generate a capital investment of $20 million.

"A.G. Simpson is driving $20 million of investment and creating 120 good-paying jobs in Southeast Michigan, building on our economic momentum and expanding on our leadership in the future of mobility," said Whitmer. "Michigan was chosen for this expansion over several other locations because of our talented workforce and industrial strengths. Since I took office, we have secured over 35,000 auto jobs and thanks to investments like today, we will continue competing to bring manufacturing and supply chains home."

According to the governor's office, AGS Automotive Systems is a supplier that specializes in manufacturing automotive metal components, including bumper modules.

AGS landed a contract with its largest customer in 2019, launching them into the high-tech bumper assembly space. This will require the company to expand to accomodate this new area of business.

The project, which will help strengthen the state's leadership in future mobility, received a $900,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant.

The company has a Sterling Heights facility and will add up to 235,000 square feet to support the project expansion.

In addition, the city has offered a 50% property tax abatement to support the company's expansion project.

"Sterling Heights is known as a welcoming, business-friendly community. It's a reputation and culture we've worked long and hard to build," said Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor. "The proof in the pudding is when we see successful companies like AGS choosing to stay and expand right here in our city, despite some robust competition from other parts of the country and world. Businesses know we have all the assets they need to thrive in Sterling Heights."