Auto show gears up for return, Detroit mayor gets first look

(CBS DETROIT) - The floor is nearing ready as the North American International Detroit Auto Show makes its triumphant return to Downtown Detroit.

"Dan Campbell called it grit, but he didn't start that term," says Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

On Tuesday, Duggan got his first look at the auto show inside Huntington Place, saying Detroit is more than ready to welcome its return after a long, over a three-year pause in one of the city's biggest annual events. Duggan says that aside from the pause caused by COVID-19, it's been the grit that has brought new life to the city.

"Folks hung in here through the toughest of times and stayed and we're seeing the property values come up and the neighborhoods come back and they're starting to see their kids come back to work and that's exciting," Duggan said.

With the focus on electric, multiple automakers will be showing off and debuting their EVs. Duggan says makers like General Motors and Ford are helping lead the way on that front and says it's only a matter of years before we see charging stations next to pumps at the gas station.

"I think this is what's coming and the fact that with what GM did and their commitment overall and with how fast Ford is moving you now have the private sector pushing us for the electronic charging stations," says Duggan.

The North American International Detroit Auto Show begins Wednesday, Sept. 14 until Sunday, Sept. 25.