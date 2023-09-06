Authorities seize guns, pills and over $145K in Macomb County

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for September 6, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for September 6, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for September 6, 2023

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities seized guns, over 19,000 pills, and over $145,000 in cash during raids in Fraser, Chesterfield Township and Clinton Township.

The County of Macomb Enforcement Team (COMET) executed the five search warrants on Saturday, Aug. 5.

This resulted in the seizure of crack cocaine and over 19,000 pills, including methamphetamine, that were pressed to look like prescription Adderall and Xanax pills.

In addition, the following items were also seized:

two pistols

a semi-automatic rifle

Three 30-round magazines

Two vehicles that were used to transport and distribute the drugs

$145,000 in criminal drug proceeds

One suspect was arrested. The investigation pends a prosecutor's review.

The Warren, Chesterfield Township and Roseville police departments assisted COMET.

"This is another example of police agencies working together to not only get these deadly drugs off our street but also several illegal guns," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. "If you know of illegal drug activity in Macomb County, give COMET a call on their tip line 586.790.3990."