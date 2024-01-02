Watch CBS News
Authorities seek tips on fatal Pontiac hit-and-run

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities are seeking the public's assistance as they work to identify two vehicles involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Pontiac on New Year's Day. 

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says at 4:32 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1, Esteban Cruz Luciano, 41, of Pontiac, was crossing Perry Street near Pontiac Road with another pedestrian when he was struck by a vehicle. 

Witnesses told authorities the vehicle was an older model GMC Yukon or Chevrolet Tahoe. 

After that, Cruz was struck by a second vehicle, which was described as a small pickup truck, such as a Dodge Dakota. 

The drivers of both vehicles did not stop and continued traveling southbound on Perry Street.

Luciano was taken to a local hospital, where he was in critical condition with severe head trauma. At about 4 p.m. that same day, authorities were notified that he had died from his injuries. An autopsy is scheduled for today, Tuesday, Jan. 2. 

Anyone with information about the two vehicles involved is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

A $1,000 reward will be given for information that leads to an arrest. All tips will stay anonymous. 

