Watch CBS News
Local News

Authorities searching for Michigan pilot after plane took off on Sunday, didn't return

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for September 12, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for September 12, 2023 02:48

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities are looking for an 82-year-old pilot after he took off from a Michigan airport Sunday morning and hasn't been seen since. 

richard-martin-sonex-plane.jpg
Richard Martin, 82, was last seen leaving the Dowagiac Municipal Airport on Sunday, Sept. 10 in his Sonex plane (pictured). The plane has the tail number N569SX.

At about 8:13 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, officers responded to the Dowagiac Municipal Airport after Richard Martin and his Sonex Plane, with the tail number N569SX, were reported missing.

The airport manager told officers that Martin usually flies his plane for one to two hours on Sunday mornings.

Authorities say he took off at about 11 a.m., and a family member waited for his return, but after several hours, he never did. 

Michigan State Police, the Federal Aviation Administration, the Civil Air Patrol and the South Bend Air Traffic Control are investigating to locate Martin and his plane.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dowagiac Police Department at 269-782-9743 or the Cass County Tip Line at 1-800-462-9328.

First published on September 12, 2023 / 1:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.