Authorities searching for Michigan pilot after plane took off on Sunday, didn't return

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities are looking for an 82-year-old pilot after he took off from a Michigan airport Sunday morning and hasn't been seen since.

Richard Martin, 82, was last seen leaving the Dowagiac Municipal Airport on Sunday, Sept. 10 in his Sonex plane (pictured). The plane has the tail number N569SX.

At about 8:13 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, officers responded to the Dowagiac Municipal Airport after Richard Martin and his Sonex Plane, with the tail number N569SX, were reported missing.

The airport manager told officers that Martin usually flies his plane for one to two hours on Sunday mornings.

Authorities say he took off at about 11 a.m., and a family member waited for his return, but after several hours, he never did.

Michigan State Police, the Federal Aviation Administration, the Civil Air Patrol and the South Bend Air Traffic Control are investigating to locate Martin and his plane.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dowagiac Police Department at 269-782-9743 or the Cass County Tip Line at 1-800-462-9328.