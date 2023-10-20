Watch CBS News
Local News

Authorities searching for missing 69-year-old Michigan woman

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Oct. 20, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Oct. 20, 2023 03:34

(CBS DETROIT) - The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 69-year-old woman with dementia. 

st-clair-county-sheriff-missing-elaine-frank.png
Elaine Frank St. Clair County Sheriff's Office

Authorities say between midnight and 3 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, Elaine Frank, of Chesterfield Township, left her camper at the Port Huron KOA campground located at 5111 Lapeer Road. 

She left on foot, and it is unknown what direction she was heading when she left. In addition, authorities say she has dementia and is not familiar with the area of the campground. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office at 810-985-8115. 

First published on October 20, 2023 / 1:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.