Authorities searching for missing 69-year-old Michigan woman

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Oct. 20, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Oct. 20, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Oct. 20, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 69-year-old woman with dementia.

Elaine Frank St. Clair County Sheriff's Office

Authorities say between midnight and 3 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, Elaine Frank, of Chesterfield Township, left her camper at the Port Huron KOA campground located at 5111 Lapeer Road.

She left on foot, and it is unknown what direction she was heading when she left. In addition, authorities say she has dementia and is not familiar with the area of the campground.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office at 810-985-8115.