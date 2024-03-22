Watch CBS News
Authorities searching for Metro Detroit woman, 48, missing for more than a week

Cherickianna Turner Macomb County Sheriff's Office

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in searching for a 48-year-old woman who hasn't been seen in over a week. 

On Friday, March 15, the sheriff's office received a missing persons report for Cherickianna Turner.

Turner was last seen leaving her home in Mt. Clemens on Monday, March 11. She was wearing a red camouflage zip-up sweatshirt (the same one she is wearing in the photo), blue jeans and black shoes. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Macomb County Sheriff's Office Detective Jaroma at 586-307-9456 or david.jaroma@macombcountymi.gov.

