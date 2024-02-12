Authorities search for suspect in "peeping Tom" incident at University of Michigan-Dearborn

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 12, 2024

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 12, 2024

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The University of Michigan-Dearborn Department of Public Safety is investigating a "peeping Tom" incident that happened on campus on Friday.

Police say the incident happened at 12:50 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9, in the Natural Science Building.

The victim reported being in a restroom stall when the suspect put a pen recorder underneath the door.

The individual grabbed the pen, and the suspect left the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the university police at 313-593-5333.