Authorities search for suspect in "peeping Tom" incident at University of Michigan-Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The University of Michigan-Dearborn Department of Public Safety is investigating a "peeping Tom" incident that happened on campus on Friday.
Police say the incident happened at 12:50 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9, in the Natural Science Building.
The victim reported being in a restroom stall when the suspect put a pen recorder underneath the door.
The individual grabbed the pen, and the suspect left the area.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the university police at 313-593-5333.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.