Authorities search for missing kayaker in Monroe County river

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities are continuing to search for a kayaker who went missing in Monroe County Thursday evening.

At about 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, the Monroe County Public Safety Department received a call from someone reporting they had seen a person in a kayak fall into the water near the River Raisin Marina.

The Monroe County dive team arrived at the scene and used sonar technology to try and locate the victim.

They found a kayak, but did not locate the victim.

The search was suspended due to Thursday night's storm, but authorities started looking for the kayaker again Friday.

Frenchtown and Monroe Township fire departments and the U.S. Coast Guard assisted the dive team.

No other information has been released at this time.