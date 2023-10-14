Authorities search for Michigan man last seen nearly a month ago

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities in St. Clair County are searching for 31-year-old Kyle Garza, who has not been heard from in nearly a month and is now considered endangered.

Garza notified his employer on Sept. 16 that would not be able to come to work; however, his employer has not heard from him since, according to a press release from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.

The following day, on Sept. 17, police tracked his whereabouts to the area of Eight Mile and Mound roads, and his credit card was last used at the Zoom Mini Mart on Plymouth Road in Detroit.

His cellphone last pinged on Sept. 18 near Woodward Avenue and West Grand Boulevard.

Garza is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, about 120 pounds and has long brown hair. He was last seen driving a 2008 black F-150 with license plate no. DLV3810.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Tim O'Donnell at 810-987-1731.