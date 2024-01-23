Authorities search for Metro Detroit man missing for more than a week

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 23, 2024

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Clinton Township Police Department is searching for a 36-year-old man who was last seen more than a week ago.

Johnathan Butsicaris was last seen on Friday, Jan. 12, in the area of Harper Avenue and 15 Mile Road.

Police say Butsicaris had a change in his mental status and left the area on foot.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, jeans and black shoes.

In addition, police say he has tattoos on his left hand, back and chest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clinton Township Police Detective Gilbert at 586-493-7845 or call 586-469-5502 for a welfare check.