Authorities search for 16-year-old Hazel Park girl missing since August

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old girl from Hazel Park who has been missing for nearly a month.

Christianna Lynn Murray has been missing since Sunday, Aug. 27.

She may have traveled from Hazel Park to Detroit, according to FBI Detroit.

No other information has been released.

Anyone with information about Murray is asked to contact the Hazel Park Police Department at 1-248-542-6161 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.