Authorities remove 107 animals being kept in "inhumane manner" from Michigan home

By Sara Powers

(CBS DETROIT) - A man was arrested after authorities found over 100 animals being kept in an "inhumane manner" at a home in Southwest Michigan. 

On Wednesday, June 21, Cass County deputies conducted a search warrant at a home in the 2500 block of Lilac Ave in Howard Township.

When deputies searched the home, they found 107 animals, including dogs, cats, goats, rabbits, mice, hamsters, Guinea pigs, snakes, turtles and a crab. 

Robert Dean Archer II was arrested on a bond revocation order. He is currently awaiting trial. 

The case pends a prosecutor's review. The investigation is ongoing. 

First published on June 27, 2023 / 1:25 PM

